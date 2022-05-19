CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New Hampshire man has been arrested by State Police on several charges on May 15. Police said they could also smell alcohol at the scene.

Police arrested Michael Connor, 52 of Goffstown, New Hampshire. When police searched the vehicle they said Connor was found to have a switchblade, LSD, multiple glass containers containing cocaine residue, and a black digital scale, also containing cocaine residue.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (felony).

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (felony).

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (misdemeanor).

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (misdemeanor).

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (misdemeanor).

Connor was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court in front of Judge Jacobs. He was released on his own recognizance.