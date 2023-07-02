COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staff at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility were attacked by a 20-year-old inmate serving a 5 year sentence for weapons possession, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOBA). Multiple officers were injured in the melee.

On June 27, during a residential rehabilitation unit program, officers say an inmate was being removed from his chair when he managed to free himself from his handcuffs and engage in a physical altercation with another inmate. According to staff, the second inmate then pulled out an unidentified object from their sock and began stabbing at the first inmate.

A sergeant approached the two, placing the first inmate in a body hold, when he was stabbed in the wrist by the second inmate, who had still been striking at the other prisoner. The sergeant forced the first inmate into a wall and applied handcuffs.

The first prisoner complied after being restrained and was removed from the room. After officers observed the armed inmate attempt to conceal their weapon, they approached the prisoner, saw him hand the weapon to another inmate, who then in turn threw the weapon out of a window into the yard.

The inmate who stabbed the sergeant was removed from the room by staff. He was brought to the draft room to be frisked for any other contraband, when the prisoner suddenly became violent, reportedly striking two officers in the face as they attempted to search him.

Officers forced the man to the ground, where he head-butted one officer and kicked several other staff members. Additional personnel were brought in to assist, and the prisoner continued his outburst, biting at an officer before he was restrained and handcuffed.

After the attack, the inmate armed with the weapon was transferred to Great Meadow Correctional Facility. The inmate who initiated the original fight was treated by medical staff for a laceration he sustained above his eyebrow, before being placed in a special housing unit pending disciplinary charges.

Staff searched the yard outside the program room and found a sharpened toothbrush believed to be the inmate’s weapon. Staff then searched his cell, where they located the second part of the toothbrush, and both pieces were seized as evidence.

In total, two sergeants and four officers were injured in the melee. The sergeant who was stabbed sustained a puncture wound to his wrist, while the other staff suffered back, hip, knee, shoulder, ankle and facials injuries.

Both sergeants and three officers were transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment. One officer was treated by prison medical staff and remained on duty.

“Calling this a melee is an understatement. Sending two sergeants and three officers to the hospital with injuries from the attack clearly shows the level of violence that occurred on Tuesday.” said Chris Moreau, NYSCOPBA Mid-Hudson Region Vice President. “Thankfully, the sergeant only sustained a small puncture wound from the stabbing and no other staff were seriously injured. But, anytime you have an inmate armed with a weapon who is attacking staff, the circumstances can be much different.”

Moreau continued, adding that “This inmate is serving a relatively short sentence for his crime, yet he cannot control himself and violently attacked staff who only attempted to break up an inmate on inmate fight. It is clear, like so many other inmates who attack staff, he couldn’t abide by the rules of society and he can’t abide by the rules inside the prison. If that doesn’t paint a clear picture of the dangers our members have to deal with on a daily basis, I don’t know what does!”