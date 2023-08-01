HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 25, DEC Forest Rangers responded to reports that multiple individuals were stranded due to flash flooding. Rescues were conducted at Kaaterskill Falls and Fawn’s Leap.

One individual was located stranded below the lower falls at Kaaterskill Falls. Ranger Peterson managed to rescue the subject by tying a rope to a tree and wading through the creek. The water was approximately four feet deep with a strong current.

DEC Forest Rangers then located seven individuals stranded on the side of Kaaterskill Creek. A high-angle rope rescue system was utilized to pull two subjects to safety. Forest Rangers and first responders set up an inflatable boat and rescued the remaining subjects. No one was injured. Rangers Dawson, Ellis, Fox, Horn, and Jackson worked with the New York State Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Hunter Police, the Kingston and Tannersville Fire Departments, and the Twin Cloves Technical Rescue Team to rescue the individuals.