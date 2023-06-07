HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest Rangers responded to Kaaterskill Falls for a report of a hiker with an arm injury after falling on a streambed of rocks. A 58-year-old mother from Brazil was with her daughter at the time of the rescue.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says on Wednesday, May 31, around 3 p.m., the pair was hiking down the stone staircase over the rocks to wade in the water. While returning from the trail, the mother fell on the streambed of rocks.

A Forest Ranger and Windham Ambulance found the two at the lower falls and splinted the woman’s arm. They were helped out to the trailhead.

Hunter Ambulance and Greene County medics helped take the patient to the hospital. Resources were cleared by 7 p.m.