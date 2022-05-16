CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office assisted with two personal watercraft rescues on the Hudson River near Catskill. Police said the operators were in distress and needed assistance.

On May 13 around 9 p.m., the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the United States Coast Guard to help Greene and Columbia Counties with the rescue. The Sheriff’s Office marine unit, M27, responded with the Glasco Fire Department vessel to the area just north of the Rip Van Winkle Bridge in the Catskill area.

One of the watercrafts pulled onto the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office marine vessel (UCSO)

Officials said they located one person who was stranded on a partially sunken watercraft. The second watercraft and operator were located by the Glasco Fire Department. A small vessel that went aground trying to assist the other operators was also located and assisted.

M27 secured the partially sunken watercraft onto the deck of the boat and transported it back with the operator to the Catskill boat launch. No one was injured during the rescue and recovery.

The watercrafts and operators were turned over to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. The operators were later issued summons after police found that both watercrafts were unregistered and neither operator had a boater safety certificate.