HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Bronx residents were rescued by Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers Saturday night after being reported lost. The two unnamed hikers reportedly started on their trail at 1 p.m., and were found by Rangers by 8 p.m.

The two started on Steenburg Road trailhead, but eventually lost the trail. Rangers were notified and set out to locate the two, and reported to Hurricane Ledge. Once they were located, Rangers provided food, warm liquids, and dry layers of clothes. Rangers say the two were not injured and declined medical service, and were lead back to the trailhead after being found and assisted. Resources were reportedly cleared at 9:30 p.m.