HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the fall colors popping across the Capital Region, we’re continuing our series showcasing some of the unique ways to go leaf peeping in the area. The Scenic Skyride at Hunter Mountain will have riders reaching new heights to experience the Catskills’ fall foliage.

The 11-minute trip up will take you to the summit of Hunter Mountain, where you can get off to walk around, hike or take in the views from an observation deck. When you’re done, hop back on the chairlift for an 11-minute ride back to the bottom.

The 11-minute trip up will take you to the summit of Hunter Mountain, where you can get off to walk around, hike or take in the views from an observation deck.

“Really the chairlift is amazing because it’s open air, you’re not in a bubble of any sort. It’s exciting. It’s just a great way to get to the top if you’re not into hiking up,” said Jessica Halbrecht, marketing manager at Hunter Mountain.

Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 are the last days to experience the Scenic Skyride for the season. It’s also the last installment of their “Colors in the Catskills” Fall Festival Series, which includes live music, food and activities for the whole family.