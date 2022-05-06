STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Misael Chun Pastor, 36, of Kinderhook was arrested on Thursday and charged with several sex crimes. According to New York State Police, his victim was a child under age 13.

Law enforcement received a tip about Chun Pastor on Wednesday, and state police worked with the Columbia County Child Advocacy Center on the case. Their investigation determined that he sexually assaulted the child many times.

Police began looking around for Chun Pastor in Kinderhook and Chatham on Wednesday night and found him on Thursday morning. He faces several charges:

Five counts of first-degree predatory sexual assault against a child

Five counts of first-degree rape

First-degree sexual conduct against a child

First-degree sexual abuse

Chun Pastor was arraigned in Stuyvesant and remanded to Columbia County Jail without bail. His next court appearance is May 11 at 1 p.m. The severity of the allegations could be worth life in prison if he’s convicted.