Kindergarten teacher arrested in connection to Greene Co. drug ring

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local kindergarten teacher is facing charges in connection to a drug ring out of Greene County.

The Greene County District Attorney said Melissa Eising Saccoccie, 40, of Coxsackie, who teaches in the Cairo-Durham school district, was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substances in the Seventh Degree.

Officials said she was arrested while on her lunch break.

Several other people have been arrested, including State Trooper Robert Coleman, of Slingerlands.

The school district said Saccoccie has been placed on administrative leave with pay indefinitely while the investigation continues.

The district released the following statement: