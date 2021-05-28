Kindergarten teacher arrested in connection to Greene Co. drug ring

Greene County
Posted: / Updated:

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local kindergarten teacher is facing charges in connection to a drug ring out of Greene County.

The Greene County District Attorney said Melissa Eising Saccoccie, 40, of Coxsackie, who teaches in the Cairo-Durham school district, was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substances in the Seventh Degree.

Officials said she was arrested while on her lunch break.

Several other people have been arrested, including State Trooper Robert Coleman, of Slingerlands.

The school district said Saccoccie has been placed on administrative leave with pay indefinitely while the investigation continues.

The district released the following statement:

The District is aware that a faculty member was arrested by the New York State Police this week. The arrest occurred off school property. We do not believe that student or staff safety was jeopardized by this faculty member. As always, the District is committed to cooperating with law enforcement and will be conducting its own investigation to determine if the faculty member’s conduct was school-related. The police investigation is ongoing therefore we are unable to provide further comment at this time. The faculty member is currently on administrative leave with pay indefinitely while the investigation continues. This is a personnel matter that the District is unable to discuss further and will address as appropriate when the investigation is completed. Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our school community and we are taking this matter seriously.

