ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gregory Kurzajczyk, 76, of East Durham, was convicted on four counts of child pornography charges following a three-day jury trial. He faces between 10 to 20 years in prison for the child porn charges and two more years for violating the supervised release conditions.

Kurzajczyk is a convicted sex offender who spent three years in prison after being sentenced for child pornography charges in January 2017. He was released in October 2021 with a life term of supervised release.

A United States Probation Officer located an unauthorized laptop during a routine home visit on February 16, 2022. Two more unauthorized laptops and dozens of hidden unauthorized computer devices were discovered.

Two laptops and USB drives contained images and video files depicting children being sexually abused. Sentencing is scheduled for February 23, 2024.