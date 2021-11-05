Hunter Mountain lean-to vandalized in Greene County

WEST KILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lean-to on Hunter Mountain was vandalized with graffiti. The John Robb lean-to is below the Hunter Mountain Summit.

A spokesperson from the Department of Environmental Conservation told NEWS10 on Thursday, “DEC is investigating vandalism to a lean-to on state lands at Hunter Mountain. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Shortly before 9 p.m., the DEC said Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers investigating the vandalism had taken a man into custody Friday afternoon. They said the suspect was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and other state land violations.

The man was ordered to appear in Hunter Town Court on December 15. The DEC did not give any other information, including the suspect’s name.

The Catskill 3500 Club called it “a sad act of blatant disregard for nature and public land.” The graffiti at the lean-to is a roughly 2.4-mile hike from Spruceton Trailhead, and the vandalism extends onto surrounding boulders.

A clean-up expedition organized by the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference is planned for November 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sign-ups for the volunteer event are already full.