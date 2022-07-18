HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you park illegally when hiking in Hunter, the town may tow your vehicle, said Hunter Town Supervisor Sean Mahoney. Mahoney said parking on many of the town’s roadways is unsafe.

“Many of our roads are narrow, mountain roads that do not allow for safe parking on the shoulder as they impede and obstruct passage of traffic (both pedestrian and vehicular). In some cases, this has completely blocked access for our EMS personnel to some areas of our town,” said Mahoney.

Mahoney said when one person parks illegally, others usually follow, which makes the issue worse. Accidents can also happen. Mahoney said the Town Board stands by its decision to tow these illegally parked vehicles.

“There are many signs stating that parking is prohibited on many of our roadways, and that vehicles are at risk of being towed. These signs are numerous and clearly visible from multiple nearby vantage points, and they are inspected routinely,” said Mahoney.

Both Mahoney and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) said that if trailhead parking is full, hikers should find another place to hike. Mahoney said Hunter and the surrounding area has many hiking trails that have less traffic and parking issues.

“This season has seen a record increase in the number of visitors to popular areas such as the Peekamoose Blue Hole and Kaaterskill Clove, which has resulted in unsafe parking and hiking, as well as increased rescues, trash, and environmental damage,” said NYSDEC.

NYSDEC reminds hikers to safely and responsibly enjoy the outdoors without endangering public safety or negatively impacting nature. NYDEC also advises hikers to go hiking in less popular areas. Hikers are also reminded that they need a permit 24 hours in advance to visit the Peekamoose Blue Hole.

If you find that your car was towed when you return from hiking, you can call the Hunter non-emergency police line at (518)-589-7200 for information. Mahoney said you can also call a taxi at (518)-589-6533 to give you a ride to the impound lot at Hunter Town Hall.

“We do not want to tow your vehicle,” said Mahoney. “We want you to enjoy our town and all it has to offer. In order to do that, we ask that you respect our laws and find legal parking when visiting.”