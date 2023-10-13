HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A hiker was assisted by Forest Rangers after suffering ankle and shoulder injuries near Newman’s Ledge on the Escarpment Trail in Green County on Tuesday, October 3 around 3:30 p.m. The hiker was accompanied by a hiking partner and two dogs.

The partner and dogs went to look for help. The 34-year-old hiker from Brooklyn realized she had cell service and called 911. A Forest Ranger hiked roughly one and a half miles to her, provided first aid, and helped coordinate the evacuation.

Forest Rangers helped with a wheeled litter and rope gear while more joined for the carry-out. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says rope gear was needed in four areas of steep terrain. The carry-out was completed at 10:15 p.m. The hiker’s partner took her to the hospital.