COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Coxsackie sent out an alert on the morning of May 28 about a major Hazmat situation going on at Riverside Park. The situation has caused the closure of the park’s boat launch until further notice.

The Village stated that early in the day on May 28, an oil spill occurred in the Hudson River, affecting Riverside Park. The spill extends far beyond Coxsackie, and the source is still unknown at this time.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response team is on the scene and is in charge of the operation. Currently, the boat launch, beach, and docks are closed.

The remainder of Riverside Park remains open. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.