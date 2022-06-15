ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Greene County man who was arrested in 2020 after trying to meet and have sex with a child has pleaded guilty to attempting to coerce and entice the teen into sexual acts. Thomas “Tommy” Squires, 37, of Cairo, admitted in his plea that between July and August 2020, he sent graphic, sexually explicit texts to an undercover investigator who was posing as the 14-year-old child.

In those messages, Squires repeatedly asked the child for naked photos and sent pictures of his own genitals to the child as well. Squires further asked to meet the child in person at a location in Cairo in order to engage in sexual acts with the child in his car. On August 19, 2020, Squires traveled from his home in Cairo to the pre-determined location, where he was met by police and arrested.

Squires faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least five years and up to life. Sentencing is scheduled for October 12, 2022, in Albany before United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino. Squires will also have to register as a sex offender once he gets out of prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Rachel L. Williams is prosecuting the case as part of Project Safe Childhood.