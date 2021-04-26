Greenville Central School District hosts virtual career day with NASA astronaut

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Greenville Central School District held a virtual career day involving interviews with 50 career professionals from all over the country, including our very own Christina Arangio.

The event kicking off with a special guest and keynote speaker, NASA Astronaut Stephen Bowen.

Composing the questions with the help of their classroom, a few lucky earth science students from each grade level getting the opportunity to ask the astronaut a question.

“It was really interesting to see how he accomplished so much in his life and he grew up in a small town like Greenville,” said one student.

Director of Curriculum, Instruction, & Assessment Todd Hilgendorff put the request in for the keynote speaker, on behalf of the school district, in September.

“It’s just been incredible especially this year it’s been an unusual year in schools to have this level of excitement and anticipation and feeling like it was just a great big event to share as a school community,” said Hilgendorff.

To watch the full interview with the Bowen and the students, click here.