GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Greenville brothers were honored on Thursday for saving the life of a man trapped in a burning car after a crash. Peter Liquari IV and Nickolas Liquari, both 14, and their brother Dylan Liquari, 7, received Liberty Medals, the highest civilian honor that a New York resident can receive from the State Senate and is awarded to individuals for heroic or humanitarian acts on behalf of their fellow New Yorkers.



“Peter, Nickolas, and Dylan demonstrated the type of courage that most of us would like to think we would exemplify in a moment so dire, but few actually could. The level of selfless bravery and quick-thinking heroism these brothers, and their dad, displayed was nothing short of exceptional,” Senator Michelle Hinchey said. “It’s clear that Mom Rebecca and Dad Peter are raising three remarkable young men with incredibly caring hearts, and I cannot think of more deserving recipients for the Liberty Medal.”

On the evening of August 7, the three brothers and their father saw a car crash on State Route 32 in Greenville on their way home from dinner. Their father, Peter Liquari III, told his sons to stay put in the car after they saw one of the cars engulfed in flames with the driver stuck inside. Liquari III pulled over to a nearby house and attempted to stretch a garden hose over to contain the fire. The hose didn’t reach the burning car, and the boys sprang into action, forming a bucket brigade to get the fire under control until first responders arrived. The boy’s actions lead to saving the man’s life.

Brothers Peter, Nickolas, and Dylan, with Liberty Medals at the Greenville Volunteer Fire Company with their parents, Peter and Rebecca in attendance. Other members of the Green County Emergency Services were present, as well as members of the Greenville Volunteer Fire Company, and the Greenville Fire District Board of Commissioners.