WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greene County town has been named among the best places to buy a ski property, as well among the best places to buy a vacation rental. Evolve, a vacation rental company, named Windham number 3 and number 4 on each list, respectively.

To determine these rankings, Evolve looked at vacation rental performance metrics across the U.S. to see where bookings led to higher median revenue, Zillow’s 2022 median home value for listing prices, and estimated yearly expenses to run a vacation rental to find the cap rate.

Evolve found that for both rental properties and rental ski properties in Windham, the median rental revenue is $38,325, the median listing price is $290,295, and the example cap rate is 9.2%. The website said most successful properties have four or five bedrooms, are located close to the ski resort and have hot tubs.

Windham is nicknamed “the gem of the Catskills.” Windham Mountain has 54 runs spread across two peaks and the town itself has restaurants, breweries, wineries and art galleries.

The lists also include Dover, Vermont for best places to buy a vacation rental and Killington, Vermont for best places to buy a ski property. You can view the full list on the Evolve website.