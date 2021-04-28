Greene County receives record increase to infrastructure funding

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County officials announced the area is receiving a record increase to funding for local infrastructure in the 2021/22 New York State Budget on Wednesday. The county and its municipalities will receive over $6.3 million, a 33% increase on last year’s allotment, for local road repairs and maintenance.

All Greene County towns will receive an increase in both Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) and Extreme Winter Recovery (EWR) funding. Statewide, CHIPS funding will increase by $100 million this year, and EWR funding will increase by $35 million. The increase is the first time additional CHIPS funding has been provided since 2013.

Senator Michelle Hinchey said the increase in funding was: “critical to moving us forward from this pandemic while ensuring that the costs of upgrades and repairs do not fall on already stressed taxpayers.”

The Senator, who represents New York’s 46th district, announced the funding increase on Wednesday alongside: Senate Transportation Chair Senator Tim Kennedy, local highway officials, and legislative leaders.

The total infrastructure funding available to Greene County in the 2021/22 budget is $6,393,924, up from $4,790,003 in 2020/21.

Each municipality will also receive an increase in CHIPS funding, which can be seen in the table below: