CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials in Greene County are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday behind the Greene County Office Building. They’re discussing the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases at Greene Correctional Facility, and pushing for Gov. Andrew Cuomo and DOCCS to take immediate measures to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Masks greatly reduce size of ‘cough clouds’, study finds
- Orange County man pleads guilty to $2M false tax return conspiracy
- WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker, Salem Mayor talk about Halloween restrictions in the city
- Greene County public health officials hold press conference on prison outbreak
- Colonie Operations Building closed after staff member tests positive