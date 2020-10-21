Greene County public health officials hold press conference on prison outbreak

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Greene County Administrator Shaun Groden says he shared some choice words in a call with NYS Tuesday. Groden says he thinks the state dropped the ball when it comes to COVID cases in prisons. His perfect example — a positive staff member at Greene Correctional Facility reportedly spread COVID-19 to their spouse who works in Columbia County.

"This is our worst fear, we brought this up with the control group a month ago, and now bang, it’s happened," Groden says in a phone call with NEWS10's Mikhaela Singleton.