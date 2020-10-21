Greene County public health officials hold press conference on prison outbreak

Greene County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials in Greene County are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday behind the Greene County Office Building. They’re discussing the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases at Greene Correctional Facility, and pushing for Gov. Andrew Cuomo and DOCCS to take immediate measures to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report