ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 24-year-old male from Catskill is facing at least five years and up to life in prison. Atniel Pagan pleaded guilty to possessing and intending to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Pagan, a previously convicted felon, admitted to possessing 225 grams of cocaine and 22 grams of cocaine base with intent to sell. He was also found in possession of two loaded ghost guns, including a semi-automatic AR-style rife, to guard against potential theft.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 1, 2024. Pagan faces a fine of up to $1 million and a term of post-release supervision of at least three years and up to life.