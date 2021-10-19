Greene County man dies after fall at San Francisco Phish concert

Greene County

by: , Maureen Kelly

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One died and two were hospitalized from two separate falls at a Phish concert Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, local police confirmed Monday. The man who died was identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner as 47-year-old Ryan Prosser of Athens, New York.

Officers responded to the first fall around 9 p.m. They arrived at the scene and found the injured Prosser. Medics were called to the scene to provide medical treatment, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead.

The second fall happened about an hour later when two victims suffered injuries from falling, authorities said. Two other men were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the causes of these falls are unknown.

