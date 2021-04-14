Greene County holds two vaccine distribution events

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County is holding two Moderna vaccine distribution events this week, the first being on April 14 and the second on April 15. Both will take place at the Community Life Church in Catskill.

Anyone who is 18 years of age or older is eligible, even if they are not a resident of Greene County or do not work within it. The County wants to remind those that do live or work in Greene that measures have been put in place to encourage everyone to get vaccinated:

Employers within Greene County are currently allotting up to four hours of time for employees to receive a vaccination

The PODs within Greene County experience quick turnaround times, so there is plenty of time to return to work

To sign up for a vaccination appointment, visit the Greene County website. Be sure to sign up before showing up to any POD or clinic, as walk-ins will not be accepted.