Greene County establishes an animal abuse registry

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For animals in Greene County, new legislation has been passed to help make sure they are being placed in good homes.

“The animal abuse registry was developed and passed last week in the county legislature in an effort to help prevent people who abuse animals from being able to obtain animals in the future,” explained Greene County Sheriff, Pete Kusminky.

For those who are convicted, a list of their names will be visible for all to see, much like Albany County’s animal abuse registry that can be found on Mohawk Hudson Humane Society’s website.

“The first person won’t be entered until they’re convicted,” said Kusminsky.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office also has its own app which will make it easier for those selling pets to avoid putting an animal in the wrong hands. However, preventing offenders from being pet owners isn’t the only protection this legislation provides.

“It will also prevent them from volunteering at a pet seller’s establishment or a place that deals with animals,” stated Kusminsky.

A big push for this animal abuse registry came after Peaches, a dog in Greene County, survived a decapitation attempt from her owner. Over in Oneida County, an animal abuse registry has been in effect for 3 years now with the latest convictions happening in 2020.

“Sheriff’s offices— we communicate regularly, together all of us,” explained Oneida County Sheriff, Rob Maciol. “But still, the one thing I would like to see is either all these registries that do exist, and there is only a handful, that they be networked together—- or even a statewide registry.”

While Greene County’s registry is the latest, locally, Rensselaer County passed an animal abuse registry just a few weeks ago.