Greene County coronavirus update for 11/30

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of 4:15 p.m. Monday, the Greene County Department of Health reports 713 positive cases, with 156 at the Greene Correctional Facility to date. There are 62 positive cases in the county, with one at Greene Correctional.

Two county residents are hospitalized, and there have been 22 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

There have been 2,219 people released from quarantine, with 328 currently going through the process. Three travelers are also in quarantine.

The seven-day infection rate, according to New York State for Greene County, is 3.6%.