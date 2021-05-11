Greene County 11-year-old arrested for grand larceny

Police responded to a reported of missing jewelry and a Butler Derringer Pistol at a Cairo residence on April 22. They say their investigation revealed that the child went into the residence and stole the items.

Police arrested the child last Wednesday, May 5. They were charged with grand larceny and issued an appearance ticket to family court returnable to Greene County Probation.

