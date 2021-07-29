Greene Co. adopts new mask guidance, encourages wearing masks indoors

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Health Department is calling on everyone to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance.

The CDC is recommending masks be worn indoors in areas with substantial community transmission of COVID-19, which means at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people have been confirmed in the last seven days. The new mask guidance does not take vaccination rates into account.

Just under 50 percent of Greene County’s total population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

North of New York City, Greene County is one of only three counties that meet the criteria for substantial community transmission. Locally, Saratoga County also hits the mark. Orange County is the third.