CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greene County public health is offering four drive-up-only rabies clinics for Greene County residents. If your pets are due for a vaccination, the vaccine is free, and donations will be accepted.

It is asked that those interested, pre-register by calling 518-719-3600 so paperwork can be ready. Arrive no sooner than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled time.

• May 17, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• June 14, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• August 16, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• September 13, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The final day to register for each clinic is the money before the event. All dogs should be on a leash and cats or ferrets should be in a carrier. The Greene County public health department asks to call ahead if you are bringing a ferret. Masks are required and those who attend are asked to stay in your cars at all times. The clinic will be located at Angelo Canna Town Park, Joseph D Spencer Lane in Cairo.