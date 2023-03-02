GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover your new favorite restaurant during Greene County’s restaurant week. Take to the streets as restaurants showcase their tasty cuisine.

The foodie event takes place from March 25 through April 2. Attendees can experience a two-course lunch for $10, $15, or $20 or a three-course dinner for $20, $25, or $30 at participating restaurants. Current restaurants include:

• Paul’s Pizza and Italian Restuarant

• Union + Post

• Red’s Restaurant

• Pomodoro’s Italian Eatery

• Jessie’s Harvest House Restaurant and Lodge

• Bavarian Manor

• Five Furlongs

• Moutain View Brasserie

• La Conca D’oro

• The Chicken Run

• New York Restaurant

• Rip Van Winkle Brewing Company

If you’re looking to participate, it’s not too late to join! Visit the Greene County Chamber of Commerce website for more information on the event.