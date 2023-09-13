CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A litter of 65 cats are looking for their furever homes! Preparations are underway for the Cat’s Meow Auction on Sunday that raises funds to support local programs, causes and artists in the Catskill area.

The cat statues in Catskill were on display this summer for the 17th anniversary of the beloved art event called Cat’n Around Catskill. In 2021, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson checked it out for “Off the Beaten Path” series.

The live auction takes place Sunday, Sept. 17 at Historic Catskill Point, beginning with a reception hour from 1- 2 p.m. and the auction kicking off at 2 p.m. sharp. The bidding starts at 500 dollars.

For tickets and to see this year’s kitties, visit their website.