Freedom: An injured bald eagle’s road to recovery

HUNTER, N.Y, (NEWS10) — An update on Freedom, the bald eagle injured after being hit by a car in Blooming Grove in March.

After the accident, Freedom was dealing with posture, vision, and hearing issues. Yet according to Missy Runyan, who runs Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, “He has come a long way.”

She says Freedom’s secondary chest trauma has reduced, and his posture is strong and stable. His trouble seeing has gotten better, as it’s due to brain swelling from head trauma rather than any direct injury to his eyes. His hearing also returned after weeks of trouble pinpointing sounds.

“It will be some time before we know how his body repairs itself to full recovery,” Runyan said. “There is much more to this than a fish and good wishes, but as long as he fights, we will continue to give him the best care he can get with a goal to go ‘home’ again!”