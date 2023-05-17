ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Athens Cultural Center has announced the return of its Third Saturdays Free Film Series. The screenings take place outdoors at Athens Riverfront Park.

Screenings are scheduled to begin at sunset with rain dates set for the following Sundays. Organizers recommend attendees arrive to enjoy before the pre-screening events start.

Lineup

May 20: “War of the Worlds” (2005), directed by Steven Spielberg The ferry scene was filmed in Athens on Second Street. Extras from that scene will speak on their experience before the showing.

June 17: “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” (1995), directed by Beeban Kidron In celebration of Pride Month, Stewart House’s River Grill will be serving up Chi Chi Tini’s drink specials in honor of the night, with a portion of all drink sales donated to support the free film series. A block party will also kick off at 5 p.m. on Second Street in front of the Athens Cultural Center, featuring music and refreshments and hosted by Trixie Starr. A special guest will be in attendance for the evening’s Q&A.

July 15: “Nomadland” (2020), directed by Chloé Zhao The film’s producer Peter Spears will be in attendance to take part in a pre-screening discussion, alongside another potential special guest speaker.

August 19: “Koyaanisqatsi” (1983), directed by Godfrey Reggio Will be accompanied by a live pre-screening musical set

September 16: “306 Hollywood” (2018), directed by Elan and Jonathan Bogarin The filmmakers present an imaginative archaeological portrait of their grandmother.



The Third Saturdays Free Film Series is funded by a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts. You can stay up to date on the special guest appearances at the screenings on the Athens Cultural Center website.