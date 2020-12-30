Forest rangers rescue ice climber in Hunter

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), witnesses reported an injured 64-year-old in a frozen gorge on December 23 at around noon.
The DEC dispatched 10 forest rangers to help the ice climber, a Yorktown Heights man with a lower leg injury, in the area of the Platte Clove preserve. A medical professional who was in the area evaluated the climber alongside fire department personnel.
One ranger descended into the gorge to help with first aid, and to load the the man onto a litter. Meanwhile, another ranger rigged a high angle rescue system to haul him out. The crew then carried the ice climber out to the road, where an ambulance brought him to a local hospital for more medical treatment at 4:15 p.m.
Rangers were assisted by Tannersville Rescue, Hunter Fire Department, Hunter Ambulance, Greene County Paramedics, Ulster and Greene Deputy Coordinators, an off-duty Mohonk Preserve Ranger, DEC’s Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation, and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
