WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers rescued a hiker in the Elm Ridge Wild Forest in Windham. The rescue happened the night of April 2 into the morning of April 3.
On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., forest rangers received a call about a hiker who was vomiting and unable to continue hiking. Ranger made contact with the 77-year-old from Farmingdale, who was experiencing nausea and weakness.
Rangers provided hot fluids and food and started a fire to warm him. The hiker eventually recovered enough strength to continue. Rangers carried his pack and helped him out of the woods.
Rangers provided a courtesy transport to the hiker’s vehicle at the East Windham trailhead. Resources were clear at 2:30 a.m.