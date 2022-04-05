WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers rescued a hiker in the Elm Ridge Wild Forest in Windham. The rescue happened the night of April 2 into the morning of April 3.

On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., forest rangers received a call about a hiker who was vomiting and unable to continue hiking. Ranger made contact with the 77-year-old from Farmingdale, who was experiencing nausea and weakness.

Rangers provided hot fluids and food and started a fire to warm him. The hiker eventually recovered enough strength to continue. Rangers carried his pack and helped him out of the woods.

Forest rangers rescue hiker in Elm Ridge Wild Forest (DEC)

Forest rangers rescue hiker in Elm Ridge Wild Forest (DEC)

Rangers provided a courtesy transport to the hiker’s vehicle at the East Windham trailhead. Resources were clear at 2:30 a.m.