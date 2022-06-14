CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers rescued a hiker in the Kaaterskill Wild Forest in Catskill. The rescue happened on June 9.

On Thursday around 5:40 p.m., forest rangers responded to the report of a 65-year-old hiker from Oneonta with an unstable leg injury on the Poet’s Ledge Trail. Rangers found him about two miles up the trail and splinted his right knee.

Rangers put injured hiker on UTV (DEC)

With the aid of crutches, the rangers helped the hiker down the trail until they were met by other rangers with a litter to carry the hiker out to their UTV. The group reached the trailhead around midnight and the hiker declined further medical attention.