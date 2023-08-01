HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 29, Forest Rangers conducted two rescues at Kaaterskill Falls. Both individuals required medical attention.

At around 3:20 p.m., an 18-year-old from New York City required assistance after falling on the Upper Falls Trail. Assistant Forest Ranger Staffa provided first aid and contacted Forest Ranger Dawson. Ranger Dawson then drove the individual to the Scutt Road trailhead and provided further medical attention. The individual’s family said they would seek further medical attention on their own.

At around 3:55 p.m., Ranger Dawson responded to the Scutt Road trailhead for a 27-year-old with a severe allergic reaction. The individual had been stung by a bee. Greene County Paramedics arrived and provided epinephrine.