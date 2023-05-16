HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday afternoon, Forest Rangers and Twin Clove Rescue responded to the report of an injured hiker on Plateau Mountain. The 64-year-old from Albany was part of a hiking group.

Ranger Rusher reached the hiker at 7:30 p.m. The hiker communicated that they were dealing with nausea, lethargy, sleepiness, and cramping. They were provided with electrolytes and fluids.

After eating and resting, rescue crews helped to hiker walk to the Notch Lake trailhead. Upon arrival at the trailhead at 10:30 p.m., EMS crews determined that no further medical care was required. The Centerville Cedar Grove Fire, Kingston Fire, Lanesville Fire, Palenville Fire, Hunter Police, Hunter Ambulance, and Greene County EMS all assisted in the rescue efforts.