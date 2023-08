HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 6, Forest Rangers assisted an injured hiker on the rail trail in the Kaaterskill Wild Forest. The 70-year-old hiker from Kingston sustained injuries after tripping on a root.

Ranger Gullen located the hiker, splinted her wrists, and treated a dislocated finger. Assistant Forest Ranger Staffa arrived with a UTV and transported the hiker to the Laurel House trailhead. The hiker was turned over to the Hunter Ambulance and taken to the hospital.