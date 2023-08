HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Forest Rangers responded to an injured hiker along the Kaaterskill Creek stream bed. The hiker, a 38-year-old from Colorado, sustained a leg injury after jumping off a rock.

Ranger Dawson reached the hiker around 3:30 p.m. and provided first aid and crutches. Ranger Dawson helped the hiker and his family through the woods to Route 23A. From there, Lieutenant Slade and Ranger Fox provided them a courtesy ride.