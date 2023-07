HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 8, a Forest Ranger responded to the North-South Lake Campground for a complaint of a small bear eating food from a cooler. Ranger Gullen hazed the bear, and it fled into the woods.

Tickets were issued to the occupants for leaving food and trash out and having an unattended fire. Ranger Gullen was called to the campgrounds later that night for another report of a bear sighting, but the bear was no longer present.