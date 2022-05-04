CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Community celebrations are about to make the first Friday of each month even more special in Catskill. Businesses will come together for an all-day celebration with specials like extended hours, sips and snacks, pop-ups, discounts, music, and fun to highlight the event.

The first “First Fridays Catskill” has been planned for May 6. After that, the event will be recurring- with the next slated for June 3.

“First Fridays Catskill” is a brand-new event for 2022, casting a positive light on community events that were hard to find during the long COVID-19 pandemic. A full list of participating businesses has not yet been released but will be posted soon on the event’s Facebook page.