First deer known to survive EHD disease found in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During the late summer and early fall of 2021, an outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) led to the death of many whitetail deer in parts of New York.

On November 2, a Catskill family reported to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) that a youth hunter arrowed a buck with deformities on its hooves. The family reported that it looked like the hooves were starting to detach from the deer.

The DEC advised the family that these symptoms are historically indicative of deer that has survived the EHD virus. The family donated the deer and gut pile to DEC for testing.

A Wildlife Health Unit in Delmar tested the spleen and hooves and found the presence of the EHD virus in both. The DEC said this is the first deer in New York to be confirmed as an EHD survivor.

For more information on EHD, you can visit the DEC website.