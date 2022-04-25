KISKATOM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Firefighters from several departments were called out Sunday for a garage fire that had spread into nearby woods. Around 1:20 p.m., Greene County 911 got a call from a neighbor saying that a garage at 233 Sweetwater Lane in Kiskatom was on fire.

Fire departments from Kiskatom, Round Top, Cairo, and Palenville responded to the scene, and Catskill Fire Company was placed on standby. The Catskill Ambulance squad also responded, but no injuries were reported.

According to officials with the Kiskatom Fire Department, the wind caused a brush fire that burned about an acre of the property around the garage. Although the house next-door did sustain some damage to its siding, it was saved by firefighters at the scene.