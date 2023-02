According to the Catskill Fire Company, this is the second structure in the Main Street area in Cairo that firefighters saved this winter.

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday night, the Cairo Fire Department-Cairo Hose Co. and the Round Top Fire Company responded to a second-floor fire at a residence in the Main Street area. Responders were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the roof.

This is the second structure in the Main Street area that firefighters saved this winter. The Catskill Fire Company arrived to provide assistance and stood fast before being released shortly after.