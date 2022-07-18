CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A multi-county response was needed after the pro shop at the Catskill Country Club on Brooks Lane caught fire Saturday night. Flames could be seen shooting out of the sides of the building as crews went to work, around 9:53 p.m.

The fire was quickly knocked down, with an extensive overhaul to follow. Officials with the City of Hudson Fire Department said the main restaurant and bar at the country club were saved.

The cause of the fire was unknown. No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.