ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Shawn Ubrich, 50, of Coxsackie, pled guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Ubrich admitted that he had possessed an AR-15 in Greene County on October 5, and agreed to give up the firearm.

Ubrich faces a maximum sentence of 10 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years. He will be sentenced on April 27, 2023.