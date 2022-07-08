Former Greene County public defender Anthony Pastel was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to felony assault charges.

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former Greene County public defender Anthony Pastel was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to felony assault charges. Pastel is accused of brutally beating his former girlfriend.

Pastel was sentenced to seven years in state prison in addition to two years of post-release supervision. On July 8, Honorable Judge Debra J. Young listened to sentencing arguments from the Assistant District Attorney and the defense counsel including the ‘Victim Statement’ of the horrific incident.

Judge Young commended Pastel for his efforts in addressing his alcohol and mental health issues but said: “He could and should have sought help prior to the occurrence of this criminal behavior.”

According to a report, as a result of the beating, the victim sustained multiple injuries and spent eight days hospitalized at Albany Medical Center. The victim also had to receive additional physical therapy during their recovery.

Pastel was remanded to the custody of the Greene County Jail where he will be transported to the NYS Department of Corrections & Community Supervision.