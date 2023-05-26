EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual East Durham Irish Festival is returning for its 46th year. The event takes place on May 27 and 28 at The Michael J. Quill Irish Cultural & Sports Centre in East Durham.

The festival features a variety of Irish band performing on different stages on both days. On Sunday, there will be a Holy Mass at 10 a.m. inside the Donal Gallagher Pavilion.

Music lineup

Saturday, May 27

Jack Gavin Stage Ceili Band & Set Dancing from noon to 1:30 p.m. Andy Cooney & His Band from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Farrell School Of Irish Dance from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. The 19th Street Band from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Mclean Avenue Band from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The Narrowbacks from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Pub Stage Peadar Hickey from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Diddley Idols from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Diddley Idols at 9:30 p.m.

Peter McKiernan Stage Susan & Gerard from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dee Reilly from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Mick Thomas Comedy Hour from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sheridan Routine from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Darren Kiely from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tom McGoldrick Stage Tom Comerford from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The Young Wolfe Tones from 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Screaming Orphans from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Tom Comerford from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Get Up Jack from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Sunday, May 28

Jack Gavin Stage The Pipes & Drums Of Greene from 11:45 a.m. to noon Andy Cooney & His Band from noon to 1:30 p.m. Farrell School Of Irish Dance from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Kitty Kelly Band from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Narrowbacks from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pub Stage Sean Feeney from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ray Coleman from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Perfect Strangers from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Peter McKiernan Stage Mary G & Frankie Lees from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Dermot Henry from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Little Creek Band from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nine Mile House from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tom McGoldrick Stage The Pipes & Drums Of Greene from noon to 12:15 p.m. Hibernian Festival Singers from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Ronan Tynan from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tom Comerford from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Screaming Orphans from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Young Wolfe Tones from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.



The East Durham Irish Festival takes place every Memorial Day weekend. You can buy tickets on the event website.