EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual East Durham Irish Festival is returning for its 46th year. The event takes place on May 27 and 28 at The Michael J. Quill Irish Cultural & Sports Centre in East Durham.
The festival features a variety of Irish band performing on different stages on both days. On Sunday, there will be a Holy Mass at 10 a.m. inside the Donal Gallagher Pavilion.
Music lineup
Saturday, May 27
- Jack Gavin Stage
- Ceili Band & Set Dancing from noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Andy Cooney & His Band from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Farrell School Of Irish Dance from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- The 19th Street Band from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
- Mclean Avenue Band from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- The Narrowbacks from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- The Pub Stage
- Peadar Hickey from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Diddley Idols from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Diddley Idols at 9:30 p.m.
- Peter McKiernan Stage
- Susan & Gerard from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dee Reilly from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Mick Thomas Comedy Hour from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sheridan Routine from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Darren Kiely from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tom McGoldrick Stage
- Tom Comerford from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- The Young Wolfe Tones from 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Screaming Orphans from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
- Tom Comerford from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Get Up Jack from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
- Jack Gavin Stage
- The Pipes & Drums Of Greene from 11:45 a.m. to noon
- Andy Cooney & His Band from noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Farrell School Of Irish Dance from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kitty Kelly Band from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The Narrowbacks from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Pub Stage
- Sean Feeney from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ray Coleman from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Perfect Strangers from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Peter McKiernan Stage
- Mary G & Frankie Lees from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Dermot Henry from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Little Creek Band from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Nine Mile House from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tom McGoldrick Stage
- The Pipes & Drums Of Greene from noon to 12:15 p.m.
- Hibernian Festival Singers from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Ronan Tynan from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tom Comerford from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Screaming Orphans from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Young Wolfe Tones from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The East Durham Irish Festival takes place every Memorial Day weekend. You can buy tickets on the event website.