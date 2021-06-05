Duo creates Two Ladies Market to support farmers and small businesses

Greene County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two Ladies Market begins in the Capital Region

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a new farmers market in the Capital Region! Say hello to the Two Ladies Market.

Owners Robin Papa and Samantha Duncan started the market when they saw a need for a venue where they could sell their handmade crafts. They also wanted to help other women who had begun small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, have a place they could sell their goods other than Facebook.

They formed the LLC in November and by February they sent out a call for vendors. They held their grand opening in May!

To date, they have had 312 applicants.

Want to get involved? They are in need of volunteers to help with setup, traffic, parking and breakdown. They also keep track of hours for any student needing community service hours. 

The Two Ladies Market will run twice a month until October. For dates and times, visit their Facebook.

