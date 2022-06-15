ASHLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The scene is still smoking in Greene County, where a dump truck hauling asphalt crashed into two vacant homes. Excavation is ongoing to reach the dump truck within the rubble.

The buildings were empty, but officials confirmed to NEWS10 that they are working under the presumption that one person died in the crash. The sequence of events is not yet clear, but one of the houses is reduced to rubble, and the other is only barely standing. The firey impact was severe enough that the crash was reported as an explosion at around 2 p.m.

Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.